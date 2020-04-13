Mother of Norton high school cheerleader reflects on teen’s recovery over last 6 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) -- It's been six months since Norton high school cheerleader Emma Pfouts went into cardiac arrest and was hospitalized.

Her mother, Christine Boyer Weigand, has been sharing the teen's remarkable recovery on social media with weekly updates.

"I could not be more proud of the strength, determination, and attitude Emma has had throughout these past 6 months. She has overcome so much and does it with such grace it emmazes me every single day," said Christine.

She said Emma's speech continues to improve and she's talking better each day. Doctors have also reduced some of her medications, which have helped her become more clear headed.

"She tells me how she is going to “walk out of this hospital” and works hard daily to give herself the best chance possible," she said.

Christine reflected on Emma's journey in Facebook post on Easter. She said she was looking at videos the other day and was astonished by her progress since Christmas.

"Every time they said she couldn’t withstand the storm, she became the storm," she said.

Christine also included a heartwarming photo of Emma looking out the hospital window, which had writing it on that says, "It's a beautiful day to save lives."

