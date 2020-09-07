Mother of missing toddler in Toledo says 3-year-old might have fallen out of window

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – 3-year-old Braylen Noble has been missing since Friday.

He is non-verbal and was last seen in a red and white Mickey Mouse shirt.

His mother reported him missing around 12 p.m. Friday.

Over the weekend she told WTOL and other news outlets that she thought Braylen may have fallen out the window.

Dajnae Cox said the window screen was pushed out and the child was gone.

She says she was in the apartment with Braylen’s grandmother at the time.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for Braylen’s safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Toledo Crime Stoppers at (419)255-1111.

