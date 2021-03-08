Mother of James Hutchinson, boyfriend to appear in court Monday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother of 6-year-old James Hutchinson, along with her boyfriend, are scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Brittany Gosney and James Hamilton were indicted Friday on charges related to killing Hutchinson and dumping his body in the Ohio River. Gosney was indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury on 16 different counts. Hamilton was indicted on 15 counts.

Authorities have not yet found the body of the 6-year-old. Lawrenceburg Police along with North Star International and Ohio LandSAR volunteers searched on land Sunday due to high water levels.

“The river is going down but it’s still a great challenge,” said Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson. “I’m not sure when we’re going to get divers in, they’re monitoring the river levels and what the weather for the next couple of weeks is going to be.”

