Mother of child hurt in hit-and-run talks to I-TEAM, says she’s determined to find the driver

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A child has now returned home from the hospital after getting seriously hurt by a hit-and-run driver as she got off a school bus, and her mother is speaking out to the I-TEAM.

“I fell on the ground crying because it hurts. She got screws inside her leg, and she got a metal plate inside her leg as well. I’m mad. Like, this is my daughter. This is my daughter. This is my baby," said Jazmine Thompkins.

Thursday afternoon, her nine-year-old daughter got off a Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus on West 73rd Street. A driver went around the bus, hit the child and took off.

We asked what that mother might say to the driver. She responded, “I would personally beat the ---- out of him with a bat. And that’s my baby. I don’t care.”

A resident's security cameras recorded the hit-and-run driver and another man. Cameras showed the car cruising a mile away through a neighborhood. That car was finally dumped in the driveway of a stranger. Two guys got out and calmly walked away.

“I was freaked out. I don’t know why they would park in my driveway especially with direct cameras," said the homeowner.

A police report shows that when police checked out that car, they found damage on the front passenger’s side. And as police checked some more, they found the car had been reported stolen. Police towed it so they could check for DNA and fingerprints inside, evidence against that hit and run driver so heartless he left a child in the street.

The victim's mother also wonders why the bus driver dropped her child off on the other side of the street.

Meantime, the family is grateful for the care at MetroHealth Medical Center. They even got special visits from police.

The child recognizes a lot of people she doesn’t know care about her, and they are following this story. She said, “Thank you. Thank you.”

For now, a wait for healing and a wait for investigators to get justice.

“I swear to God, they better hope I don’t get to that person before they do," said Thompkins.

Cleveland Police are hoping someone calls in a tip to them or Crime Stoppers.