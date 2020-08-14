Mother of Aurora HS golfer speaks out about controversial headline in local newspaper

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — The mother of a golfer on the Aurora High School team is upset and angered about the title of a story written about female high school athletes.

“I did not find it funny,” the mother told the FOX 8 I-TEAM. She asked that we don’t name her so she can protect her daughter’s identity.

The headline that read “Girls seek a new number after spending last season on “all fours” was above a story on the Aurora High School girl’s golf team, printed in Wednesday’s edition of the Aurora Advocate newspaper.

When the mother of the golfer saw the story she called the reporter.

“I asked him why and what he meant by that and he chuckled and just said he thought his editor would pull it but he didn’t,” the mother said. “He said he was waiting for a complaint.”

On Friday, FOX 8 reached out to the reporter and managers at the newspaper. We left voicemails but have not yet received a call back.

The newspaper released the following statement on Thursday. It reads in part:

“A headline that appeared in the Aug. 12 edition of the Aurora Advocate and on our digital platforms regarding the Aurora High School girl’s golf team did not meet our standards. We apologize for publishing it and pledge to do better.

The headline’s language was sexist and violated a core ethical principle to treat people with respect and compassion.”

The mother of the golfer is hoping for more.

“I hope all papers everywhere take this more seriously and really focus on how great the girls play,” the mother said.

She said the golfers are focusing on the upcoming season and were at the high school early Friday for practice.

