Mother of 14-year-old boy accused in slaying of 13-year-old girl faces evidence tampering charges

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the mother of a 14-year-old Florida boy accused in a teenage girl’s slaying is facing a charge of evidence tampering.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release that Crystal Lane Smith, 35, was arrested Saturday morning in St. John’s County.

She was later released on $25,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney.

An arrest warrant claims that Smith scrubbed a pair of jeans belonging to her son, Aiden Fucci.

He is being tried as an adult on a murder charge in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, whose body was found May 9 in a wooded area.

Authorities said during a press conference Aiden Fucci allegedly stabbed Bailey 114 times.