Mother holds newborn only one time before dying from COVID-19

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WJW) — A Florida woman only got to hold her newborn daughter one time before passing away from complications due to COVID-19.

WOFL reports Kristen McCullen, 30, was active and healthy before developing symptoms three weeks before her due date.

Doctors performed a C-section, welcoming baby Summer into the world. McCullen was able to hold her baby once before she was rushed to intensive care. She was able to have interactions with her baby virtually, WOFL reports.

“She was able to watch on FaceTime and partake in some of the baby being home and things like that,” McCullen’s aunt, Melissa Syverson, told WOFL.

McCullen’s uncle, James Syverson, said she could barely breathe.

“It got to the point that if she has telephone conversations it was just an ‘I love you’ and she had to put the mask back on because she wasn’t getting any air,” he said.

McCullen’s husband, Keith, is also grieving her loss. He had to pick up a second job to help support his newborn.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family, raising over $30,000.