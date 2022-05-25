CLEVELAND (WJW) — The mother of a Cleveland teenager, who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver seven years ago, says she will never give up her quest for justice. Annette Hill, the mother of 14-year-old Chelsea Hill, wept as she told FOX 8, “I miss her, I miss her every day.”

Chelsea was a happy and energetic child with a big smile and a bright future, but her life was cut short on May 25, 2015 when she was hit by a car, as she was crossing Carnegie Avenue near East 40th Street. A surveillance camera captured video of a dark colored sedan, as the driver fled the scene after hitting Chelsea.

Annette Hill says for the past seven years, she has what she calls a daily conversation with her daughter.

“What type of person would she be now, you know what would we be doing now? I just tell her I miss her so much and I also tell her ‘one day you will get justice.’”

Each year on May 25, the Hill family reminds Clevelanders that the driver who struck Chelsea and kept going, has never been held accountable.

“I pray to God, you know put it in somebody’s heart and soul to come forward and say something, because it’s been going on too long, knowing that this person is still out here, and they’re probably just living their life freely and everything like nothing happened,” said Annette Hill.

Investigators say the hit-and-run car would have had front end damage to the passenger side, and they believe that in the time frame of May 2015, the driver may have either been trying to hide the car or trying to find someone to make repairs.

“Maybe somebody remembers when this happened and wondered how the car was damaged,” said Crime Stoppers coordinator Captain Richard McIntosh.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver, who struck and killed Chelsea Hill and broke the hearts of her loved ones.

“We never say it gives them closure, because it never is closure when you lose a 14-year-old daughter to a hit-skip driver, but it makes them feel that maybe justice is getting done,” said Captain McIntosh.

Chelsea Hill’s mother says she ends her daily conversations with her daughter with a pledge: “This person will turn their self in, somebody will say something, and Mommy is doing her best, and I love you so much.”

Crime Stoppers is reminding tipsters that they can call, text or e-mail information about the case, and remain completely anonymous.