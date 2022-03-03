‘She should never see daylight’ father tells court in murder hearing for child’s mother

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A woman charged with killing her 5-year-old daughter appeared in court Thursday morning.

Menokka Karr Nealy

Menokka Karr Nealy, 29, was arrested on Feb. 12 at an apartment in Bedford Heights where police say they found the body of her child in the bedroom.

Police say the mother stabbed E’nijah Noell Holland multiple times with a kitchen knife.

In her last court appearance, Nealy entered a not guilty plea. Her bond was set at $2 million.

She faces charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault.

A judge upheld that bond Thursday.

Police say they do not have a motive.

“It’s still early in the investigation, so we are not sure what motivated any of this, but just speaking to the mother, it’s our understanding that she stabbed her. We’re not sure why,” Detective Ericka Payne said in a previous interview with FOX 8.

The day the child’s body was found, investigators say Nealy admitted to stabbing E’nijah in a phone call with the child’s father.

E’nijah’s father was in the process of trying to gain custody of the child but hearings were delayed due to COVID and a February snowstorm.

Gregory Holland spoke at the hearing.

“She should never see daylight ever, ever again,” Holland told the judge.

“The system failed me,” he said.

“Somebody could do that to their own child?”

“She don’t need to walk. Period,” Holland said.

The reading of the indictment was waived.

The next hearing in the case has not been set.