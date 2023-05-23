SAINT HELENA ISLAND, South Carolina (WJW) – A South Carolina mother is facing charges that she drowned her 6-year-old child and also tried to drown her 8-year-old.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call early morning on Friday on Saint Helena Island. The caller said Jamie Bradley Bun, 37, was attempting to drown her children.

Jamie Bradley Bun

Deputies found six-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun deceased in the home.

A plea for help from the eight-year-old woke other people in the house. Those people were able to intervene and call 911 for help, the sheriff’s office says.

Autopsy results on the 6-year-old are pending.

Bradley-Brun is charged with murder and attempted murder.

She’s being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.