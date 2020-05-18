Mother charged after police say she intentionally set car on fire with her baby inside

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJW) — Police in Columbia, South Carolina, have arrested a mother who is accused of intentionally setting a car on fire with her 14-month-old son inside.

According to a press release from the City of Columbia Police Department, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the woman — identified as 23-year-old Caylin Allise Watson — set the car on fire while parked along Interstate 126.

Police said Watson’s son suffered severe burns all over his body. He’s in critical condition at a burn center.

Four people traveling by the scene of the car fire stopped to help by either calling 911 or getting out of their vehicles to help the child.

Officers arrived at the scene moments later, and the Columbia Fire Department put out the fire.

Police said Watson was immediately detained “after evidence suggested that the fire may have been intentionally set.” She is charged with attempted murder, arson, and abuse/infliction of great bodily injury upon a child.

Investigators continue to determine a motive for what happened.

**Read more, here**

BREAKING NEWS: @ColumbiaPDSC says a mother intentionally set her car ablaze with her 14-month-old son inside. https://t.co/cdi6Sx9zNu pic.twitter.com/tauSnbLPcg — WACH FOX (@wachfox) May 18, 2020