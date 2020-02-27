Mother charged after day care finds bruises all over 4-year-old’s body

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A 21-year-old mother was arrested Wednesday on several charges, including felonious assault and endangering children, after police said she is accused of beating her 4-year-old son.

Loryn Smith was taken to the Erie County Jail. She told police she disciplined her son.

According to reports, child care workers noticed the boy had bruises all over his body. The boy told officials he was in pain and asked for ice for his injuries.

He told officials his mother beat him with a belt and a shoe. He said she told him to quit being bad, according to the police report. The boy also said he was afraid to go home.

The child was placed in foster care.

Smith due in court Thursday.