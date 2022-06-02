Editor’s note: The video above is from a previous report

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron mother faces charges after two young children died from a house fire last month.

Masiame Donzo, 33, has been charged with endangering children and reckless homicide. She’s currently in the Summit County Jail.

A neighbor had called 911 as she saw black smoke billowing out of the windows of the home, located in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue on May 23. She told the dispatcher she tried to knock on the door to see if anyone was home.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house was filled with dense smoke. They found the two children unresponsive on both the first and second floors.

The children, identified as 10-year-old Abou Jabateh and 8-year-old Fatumata Jabateh, were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in critical condition. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators say both children had multiple disabilities.

No parent or guardian was home at the time. Akron authorities said it appears the mother had gone to get dinner at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.