Mother and daughter sentenced for stealing from store, using pit bulls to attack employee

*Watch our previous report on the investigation in the video above.*

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 65-year-old woman will spend the next four to six years in prison in connection to a store robbery and assault on an employee.

According to the Summit County Prosecutors Office, Linda Snow was sentenced in court on Thursday. She had previously pled guilty to felonious assault. The aggravated robbery charge against her was dropped.

Linda Snow and Jennifer Clark / Courtesy of Summit County Jail

On Aug. 16, Snow and her daughter, Jennifer Clark, stole a cart full of food from ACME Market on East Avenue in Akron. When an employee tried to confront them in the parking lot, Snow opened the doors of her vehicle and let out three pit bulls.

Two of the dogs attacked the employee, who suffered serious injuries.

Snow, Clark and Clark’s 11-year-old son drove off with the dogs after that.

“This was a horrible incident. The victim suffered significant physical injuries because of the attack. Today he showed tremendous courage and strength in letting the court know the emotional toll this took on him,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “As a dog owner myself, I am appalled at how the dogs were used in this assault”.

Clark, 38, pled guilty to robbery and endangering children in January. A judge sentenced her to a suspended prison term of 36 months, as well as 90 days in county jail and three years of probation.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: