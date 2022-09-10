GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Geauga County coroner has identified a 9-year-old girl and her mother, who were killed in a fire at their home in Hambden Township this week.

The little girl was identified as Chloe Sharp. Her mother was identified as Katrina Heiden, 38.

“It is a tragic event, and they will be greatly missed,” Coroner John Urbancic, MD, said.

The fire broke out at a home on Taylor Wells Rd. around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said the father helped the 7-year-old son out of the parent’s bedroom window but Chloe apparently became scared and was hiding.

“He pushed the window open, pushed his 7-year-old son out of the window. He jumped out of the window was waiting for his wife to come out. She since collapsed, so he tried to go back in, and the smoke was just too heavy at that point,” Hildenbrand told FOX 8 this week.

The father was admitted to a local hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

Their son was treated and released.“It’s a tragic event that everyone needs to not only have smoke alarms in their homes but have a plan if something happens, have a plan where you are going to meet if you have to evacuate the house and coming from different directions,” said Hildenbrand.

A cause has not been determined. It is being investigated by the State Fire marshal’s office and the Geauga County Fire Investigation unit.