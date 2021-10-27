Mother and boyfriend charged in death of child in apartment where children were abandoned

Law enforcement officials investigate a scene where, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three juveniles were found living alone along with the skeletal remains of another person, possibly a juvenile, in a third floor apartment at the CityParc II at West Oaks Apartments on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at in west Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings.

Brian W. Coulter, 31, was charged Tuesday with murder.

He’s the boyfriend of mother, Gloria Williams, 35.

Williams was charged with felony injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says she tampered with the corpse of her dead son.

It was unclear if the pair had attorneys. They are both in custody.

Officials had ruled earlier Tuesday that the child died by “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force.”

“May the deceased child Rest in Peace,” Sheriff Gonzales wrote on Facebook.

“May the other children receive the love, healing, and support, they need and deserve.”