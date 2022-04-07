LINDA, California (WJW) – Detectives arrested a 26-year-old mom accused of killing her two young children in California Thursday morning.

According to investigators, the Yuba County Sheriff dispatch center got a 911 call around 11:45 a.m. from the the children’s father who reported a possible drowning at their home on Sunshine Avenue in Linda.

When sheriff’s deputies got there, they found an unresponsive five-month-old and two-year-old in the bathroom. First responders tried to use CPR, but both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

The father told investigators that he came home from work for lunch when his wife, later identified as Courtney Williams, allegedly told him that she hurt the kids.

According to detectives, the father said he found them in the bathtub full of water.

Detectives say they believe the drowning was intentional.

“The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-and-a-half-year old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community,” said Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson. “There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time.”

The mother was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.