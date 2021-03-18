Mother accused of killing 6-year-old Middletown boy seeking insanity plea

**For a previous story, watch the video below.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The mother accused of killing her six-year-old son before dumping his body in the Ohio River will seek to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.

Cincinnati.com reports the lawyer for Brittany Gosney, filed the motion in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. According to court documents, her attorney, David S. Washington Jr., is seeking a competency evaluation.

Cincinnati.com reports Washington wrote in his motion that Gosney is struggling to “assist in her defense” and that her attorneys have “serious concerns regarding” her mental health.

Six-year-old James Hutchinson was first reported missing by Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, on Feb. 28.

According to Middletown police, after further questioning, Gosney confessed to killing her son. She told police she took her children to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County last Friday to abandon them.

After her children were out of the car, Gosney and Hamilton drove off. According to police, James attempted to get back in the vehicle. She then sped up, dragging him and possibly running him over. Gosney proceeded to put her two other children into the car and left the scene.

Police said she returned nearly an hour later to pick up her son’s body, taking him back to her house. Gosney and Hamilton then made the decision to drive an hour away, dumping his body in the Ohio River.

The little boy’s body has still not been found. Wednesday, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said officials believed a body was found in the same area Hutchinson was thrown in. That was based on sonar and other instruments.

But there’s been no word on a confirmation.

Gosney and Hamilton previously issued pleas of not guilty. Their pre-trial was set for March 22. Gosney’s bond was set at $2 million, and Hamilton’s was set at $750,000. Gosney faces 16 different counts, and Hamilton 15.