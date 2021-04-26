Mother accused of killing 6-year-old Middletown boy found competent to stand trial

**For previous coverage, watch below.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The mother accused of killing her son, 6-year-old James Hutchinson, before dumping his body in the Ohio River has been ruled competent to stand trial in his death.

The ruling was made Monday, according to WLWT.

A mental health evaluation was ordered last month for Brittany Gosney.

WLWT reports that Gosney’s attorney said a judge ruled Gosney is competent to stand trial and will no longer plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to court records, her next hearing is set for May 24.

The little boy was first reported missing by Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, on Feb. 28.

According to Middletown police, after further questioning, Gosney confessed to killing her son. She told police she took her children to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County to abandon them.

After her children were out of the car, Gosney and Hamilton drove off. According to police, James attempted to get back in the vehicle. She then sped up, dragging him and possibly running him over. Gosney proceeded to put her two other children into the car and left the scene.

Police said she returned nearly an hour later to pick up her son’s body, taking him back to her house. Gosney and Hamilton then made the decision to drive an hour away, dumping his body in the Ohio River.

The little boy’s body has still not been found.

Gosney and Hamilton previously issued pleas of not guilty. Gosney faces 16 different counts, and Hamilton 15.