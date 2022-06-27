JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing another man late Sunday in Jackson Township, police reported.

Police were called to the Rodeway Inn on Sunset Strip around 11:30 p.m. for reports someone was wounded in the parking lot. Upon arrival, the 35-year-old man was found lying in the lot after being shot and was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities were able to determine a suspect and U.S. Marshals, in conjunction with the FBI and Canton police, took Cortez Watson into custody at 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was arrested at a residence in Canton after a warrant was obtained.

Watson was arrested on the following charges: Murder, felonious assault and having a weapon.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Those who have any information regarding the homicide are asked to reach out to Jackson Township police at 330-834-3960.