Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There’s a slight chance of a spotty shower overnight and into early Wednesday morning, otherwise a mild night with temperatures in the low and mid 50s.

Wednesday will be another dry and warm day! Temperatures remain well above average with highs nearing 80°! The exception will be our lake shore communities where it’ll be cooler (upper 60s to around 70).

Widespread showers on Thursday PM and early Friday…We cool off a bit as we head into the weekend and 60’s return next week. Best chance for showers this weekend will be late Saturday through early Sunday.

Cooling off next week with frequent weather systems expected throughout the next 7-10 days across the northern half of the US. This means chances of rain stay high as we approach the middle of the month. However, there will be plenty of dry times too!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: