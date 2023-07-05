TAMPA, Florida (WJW) – A man who had been on the “America’s Most Wanted” list for nearly four decades is behind bars.

Donald Santini, 65, was wanted for the 1984 murder of Cynthia Wood.

Wood, 33, was found strangled and left in a canal in Hillsborough County, Fla.

Santini was the last person seen with her, investigators say, but he disappeared during the investigation.

He appeared on America’s Most Wanted in 1990, 2005 and 2013, and remained on the run until last month.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. marshals arrested Santini on a tip in early June.

Santini was extradited to Florida to face charges for Wood’s murder last week.

“The arrest of Donald Santini brings closure to a long-standing cold case and provides justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Santini is charged with first-degree murder in Wood’s death. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, he’s also previously served time in prison for rape and aggravated robbery.