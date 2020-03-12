SPOILER ALERT!

Viewers of “The Masked Singer” got a big surprise Wednesday night after “the bear” took to the stage to sing Sir Mix-a-lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

It was Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and presidential candidate.

The show’s host, Nick Cannon, said: “This might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show.”

Variety reports she was the first to be kicked off in Group C, the final of three groups of six celebrities in this year’s season. When asked by Cannon why she chose to be the bear, Palin said: “The bear is part of my nickname growing up and the whole ‘Mama Bear’ thing, and they’re in Alaska. They’re in their front yards. Bear was easy. I was so appreciative of ‘The Masked Singer,’ they let me exploit men. I changed the lyrics and it was all about men.”

More here.