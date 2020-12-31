Serial killer Samuel Little, who murdered multiple women in Cleveland, dead at 80

*Watch our previous report on Samuel Little’s ties to Northeast Ohio above.*

LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — Samuel Little, America’s most prolific serial killer with nearly 60 confirmed victims, including several here in Ohio, has died at 80 years old.

Little, who had diabetes, heart trouble and other ailments, died Wednesday at a California hospital. He was serving a life sentence for multiple counts of murder.

California corrections department spokeswoman Vicky Waters said there is no sign of foul play, and his cause of death will be determined by a coroner.

A career criminal who had been in and out jail for decades, Little denied for years he’d ever killed anyone.

Then, in 2018, he opened up to Texas Ranger James Holland, who had been asked to question him about a killing it turned out Little didn’t commit. During approximately 700 hours of interviews, however, Little provided details of scores of slayings only the killer would know.

Little, who grew up in Cleveland, was linked to five killings in Ohio: three in the Cleveland area and two in Cincinnati, which he was sentenced for back in 2019.

Prosecutors say his killing spree spanned more than 35 years, from 1970 until 2005.

