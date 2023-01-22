(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Ohio from 1990 to 1999.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,777
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,238 (#1 most common name, +160.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,199
#49. Katelyn
Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,825
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 579 (#197 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 52,797
#48. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,846
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 475 (#233 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753
#47. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,893
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,158 (#96 most common name, -60.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,732
#46. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,088
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 714 (#166 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302
#45. Shelby
Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,290
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 472 (#235 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987
#44. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,304
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 472 (#235 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181
#43. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,354
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038 (#107 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #66
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,548
#42. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,368
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 572 (#201 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156
#41. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,455
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,257 (#31 most common name, -34.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558
#40. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,457
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#341 most common name, -90.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,330
#39. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,533
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 614 (#188 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546
#38. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,541
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#1174 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604
#37. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,545
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,023 (#109 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,662
#36. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,577
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 118 (#781 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,520
#35. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,808
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 791 (#149 most common name, -79.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793
#34. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,837
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 891 (#129 (tie) most common name, -76.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101
#33. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,846
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#147 most common name, -79.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,624
#32. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,075
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#83 most common name, -68.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463
#31. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,104
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,019 (#110 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877
#30. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,328
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,712 (#3 most common name, +55.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895
#29. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,356
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 459 (#247 most common name, -89.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116
#28. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,481
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,000 (#8 most common name, -10.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757
#27. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,510
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 612 (#189 most common name, -86.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703
#26. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,541
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,478 (#63 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425
#25. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,560
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 232 (#458 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777
#24. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,702
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,602 (#14 (tie) most common name, -23.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852
#23. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,710
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#391 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025
#22. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,817
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#449 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822
#21. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,018
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#263 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581
#20. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,041
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,173 (#94 most common name, -76.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249
#19. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,272
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,346 (#74 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188
#18. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,474
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#531 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598
#17. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,504
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 355 (#328 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102
#16. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,318
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#488 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278
#15. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,418
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,908 (#42 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188
#14. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,066
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,063 (#106 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578
#13. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,636
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,363 (#16 most common name, -56.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669
#12. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,915
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 713 (#167 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144
#11. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,129
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 739 (#160 most common name, -90.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888
#10. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,286
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 340 (#339 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101
#9. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,573
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,580 (#25 most common name, -69.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797
#8. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,294
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 407 (#284 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360
#7. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,926
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,467 (#65 most common name, -85.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021
#6. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,476
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,572 (#54 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009
#5. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,477
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#834 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815
#4. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,039
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,269 (#82 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371
#3. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,307
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#253 (tie) most common name, -96.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111
#2. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,374
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,145 (#17 most common name, -74.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240
#1. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,780
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 491 (#230 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809