(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Ohio from 1990 to 1999.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,777

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,238 (#1 most common name, +160.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,199

#49. Katelyn

Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,825

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 579 (#197 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 52,797

#48. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,846

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 475 (#233 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753

#47. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,893

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,158 (#96 most common name, -60.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,732

#46. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,088

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 714 (#166 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302

#45. Shelby

Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,290

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 472 (#235 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987

#44. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,304

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 472 (#235 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181

#43. Paige

Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,354

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038 (#107 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #66

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,548

#42. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,368

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 572 (#201 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156

#41. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,455

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,257 (#31 most common name, -34.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558

#40. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,457

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#341 most common name, -90.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,330

#39. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,533

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 614 (#188 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546

#38. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,541

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#1174 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604

#37. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,545

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,023 (#109 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,662

#36. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,577

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 118 (#781 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,520

#35. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,808

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 791 (#149 most common name, -79.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793

#34. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,837

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 891 (#129 (tie) most common name, -76.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101

#33. Brooke

Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,846

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#147 most common name, -79.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,624

#32. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,075

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#83 most common name, -68.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463

#31. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,104

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,019 (#110 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877

#30. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,328

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,712 (#3 most common name, +55.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895

#29. Kelsey

Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,356

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 459 (#247 most common name, -89.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116

#28. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,481

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,000 (#8 most common name, -10.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757

#27. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,510

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 612 (#189 most common name, -86.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703

#26. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,541

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,478 (#63 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425

#25. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,560

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 232 (#458 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777

#24. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,702

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,602 (#14 (tie) most common name, -23.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852

#23. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,710

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#391 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025

#22. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,817

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#449 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822

#21. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,018

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#263 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581

#20. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,041

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,173 (#94 most common name, -76.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249

#19. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,272

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,346 (#74 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188

#18. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,474

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#531 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598

#17. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,504

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 355 (#328 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102

#16. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,318

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#488 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278

#15. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,418

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,908 (#42 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188

#14. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,066

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,063 (#106 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578

#13. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,636

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,363 (#16 most common name, -56.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669

#12. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,915

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 713 (#167 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144

#11. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,129

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 739 (#160 most common name, -90.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888

#10. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,286

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 340 (#339 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101

#9. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,573

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,580 (#25 most common name, -69.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797

#8. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,294

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 407 (#284 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360

#7. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,926

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,467 (#65 most common name, -85.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021

#6. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,476

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,572 (#54 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009

#5. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,477

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#834 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815

#4. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,039

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,269 (#82 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371

#3. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,307

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#253 (tie) most common name, -96.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111

#2. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,374

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,145 (#17 most common name, -74.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240

#1. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Ohio

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,780

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 491 (#230 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809