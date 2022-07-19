DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lima, Russia, Versailles – These are just a few of the commonly mispronounced names in Ohio.
The school of Journalism at Ohio University has published a guide to pronouncing names of towns and other prominent features in Ohio. The guide is based on a pamphlet the school said is likely from the 1950s.
We asked you what names are most often mispronounced in the state of Ohio and have listed them and their proper pronunciations below.
Words in bold are where the emphasis is to be placed. For more information on pronunciations, visit the Ohio University website here.
Ashtabula – (ASH tuh BEW luh)
Bellefontaine – (behl FOWN tuhn)
Cadiz – (K@ dis)
The @ sounds like the a in FAT
Cairo – (CARE oh)
Catawba – (kuh TAH buh)
Celina – (suh LY nah)
Chillicothe – (chill uh KAW thee)
Cuyahoga – (kye uh HOG uh) (or HOE-guh)
Gallipolis – (gal ih POLICE)
Gnadenhutten – (ji NAY dun huh tehn)
Geauga County – (Gee AW gah) or (JAW gah)
Houston – (HOUSE tuhn)
Huron – (HUR uhn)
Lancaster – (LANG kuhss tur)
Leipsic – (LIP sick)
Lima – (LEYE muh)
New Bremen – (New BREE-men)
New Carlisle – (NEW car LEYE uhl)
Piqua – (PICK wah)
Preble County – (PREH buhl)
Rio Grande – (REYE oh GRAND)
Russia – (ROO she)
Scioto County – (sigh OH tuh)
Tuscarawas County – (tuss kuh RAW wuss)
Versailles – (ver SALES)
Wapokoneta – (WAH puh kuh NEH tuh)
Wooster – (WUSS tur)
Xenia – (ZEEN yuh)
Did we miss any? If so, please e-mail us at newstips@wdtn.com to let us know.