‘Most important of my lifetime’: 102-year-old woman wears PPE to cast mail-in vote

CHICAGO (WJW) — Bea Lumpkin has never missed voting in a presidential election.

At 102 years of age, she wasn’t about to let the coronavirus pandemic stop her this year.

The Chicago Teachers Union shared a photo of Lumpkin, taken by her grandson, wearing protective gear from head to toe as she mailed out her ballot Thursday.

She’s also wearing gloves and a hot pink jacket.

In an Instagram post, the Chicago Teachers Union said: “Good morning! This is 102-year-old CTU retiree Bea Lumpkin casting her vote-by-mail ballot. If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote!”

Lumpkin, who is a retired teacher of math, civics and economics, thought voting by mail would be the safest option this year. There is a mailbox right across the street from her apartment.

“Many (elections I’ve voted in) were very important,” she said. “But this is by far the most important of my lifetime because our basic, democratic rights are on the line,” she told TODAY.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: