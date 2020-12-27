‘Most genial people’: Fans mourning loss of Hall of Fame pitcher, Ohio native Phil Niekro

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 09: Phil Niekro shakes hands with Mike Soroka #40 of the Atlanta Braves after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to game five of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park on October 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJW) — Baseball fans are mourning the loss of Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro who passed away on Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

The 81-year-old, who is an Ohio native, started playing professionally back in 1958 and spent a majority of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

We mourn the passing of Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, a 5-time All-Star and 5-time Gold Glove winner. He was 81. pic.twitter.com/WMs9wXDBm5 — MLB (@MLB) December 27, 2020

“Phil Niekro was one of the most distinctive and memorable pitchers of his generation. In the last century, no pitcher threw more than Phil’s 5,404 innings. His knuckleball led him to five All-Star selections, three 20-win seasons for the Atlanta Braves, the 300-win club, and ultimately, to Cooperstown,” said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

The Atlanta Braves also issued a statement on his death and said he’ll be greatly missed.

“He was a constant presence over the years, in our clubhouse, our alumni activities and throughout Braves country and we will forever be grateful for having him be such an important part of our organization,” the team said in part.

