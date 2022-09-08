NEW YORK (WJW) – One of the biggest criticisms of electric vehicles has been their price tag.

But, that could soon change with the release of General Motors’s 2024 Equinox EV. According to GM, the vehicle’s starting price will be around $30,000 and is expected to be “the most affordable EV in its class.”

“We are at a turning point where EVs will be the mainstream choice for the next generation of customers and Equinox EV will lead this charge for us,” said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors. “With the flexibility of GM’s Ultium Platform, we are bringing to market vehicles at nearly every price point and for every purpose.”

As of July, the average price for a new electric vehicle was more than $66,000. That’s according to Kelley Blue Book, which says the cost has been more aligned with luxury prices than the average vehicle.

“The Equinox EV is an EV for everyone,” said Bell in a press release. “It’s an affordable game-changer, offering an uncompromising experience, with more features, that won’t change your daily routine — except that you will no longer have to stop at the gas station.”

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV will be available in fall 2023. Full details can be found, here.