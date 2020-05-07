Mossman’s Movie Menu

David Moss shared his current movie picks:
Jumanji: The Next Level
Arctic Dogs
Narcos
Deadwood
There’s SNOWhere else we’d rather be! ❄️🐾 #ArcticDogsMovie is in theaters on November 1!
Wanna take down an empire? Divide it. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on Netflix.
So PROUD of the @glaad awards nomination for #Deadwood: The Movie @hbo 🎩💜
