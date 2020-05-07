1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: May 7, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Mossman’s Movie Menu

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Moss shared his current movie picks: 

Jumanji: The Next Level
Arctic Dogs
Narcos
Deadwood

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral