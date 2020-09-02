Mosquitoes in Kent test positive for West Nile Virus

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Kent City Health Department (KCDH) reports a mosquito pool collected recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV).

According to KCDH, a pool is a collection of 50 mosquitoes.

The infected mosquitoes were taken from Jesse Smith Park and Kramer Field.

KCDH says it will treat the affected areas.

They say the West Nile threat will remain for the remainder of the summer.

There are no confirmed human cases in Kent or Portage County, according to KCDH.

They’re asking residents to help reduce the mosquito population.

Here are some of their tips:

• Keep gutters clean and free of standing water.

• Empty water at least twice a week from flower pots, pet food and water dishes, birdbaths, swimming pool covers, buckets, barrels, and cans.

• Remove discarded tires and other items that could collect water.

• Be sure to check containers or trash in places that may be hard to see and can potentially hold water, such as under bushes or under your deck.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites include:

Use an insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil, lemon eucalyptus, or other EPA-approved active ingredients on skin and/or clothing.

• Avoid being outside at dawn and dusk

• Avoid shaded and wooded areas where mosquitoes may be present.

• Cover your skin when outdoors. Wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes.

If you have questions, you can call the health department at (330)678-8109.