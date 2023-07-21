OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Three mosquito samples in Ottawa County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The samples, taken by the Ottawa County Health Department, are the first positive samples collected since the mosquito monitoring program began in 2020, according to a press release issued Wednesday from the Ottawa County Health Department.

All mosquitos trapped by the OCHD mosquito monitoring program are submitted to the Ohio Department of Health as part of the Vector-Borne Disease Program.

The OCHD is now inspecting the affected area and working to reduce breeding by draining or treating stagnant water, according to the release.

The OCHD will also give out flyers in the affected area and continue to monitor for the West Nile Virus.

According to the release, West Nile Virus is usually spread by infected mosquitoes. It can lead to severe fever, encephalitis or meningitis.

About 80% of people infected with West Nile Virus will not show any symptoms. Those who do develop symptoms usually show symptoms between three and 14 days after they are bitten by the infected mosquito, according to the release.

The best way to avoid the West Nile Virus infection is to prevent mosquito bites according to the OCHD:

Apply EPA-approved repellents on exposed skin

Wear long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors as much as possible.

Do outside activities at times when mosquito activity is less.

Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying or treating any standing water on your property

Make sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips

For more from the Ottawa County Health Department, click here.