Hoarding conditions hamper efforts during Painesville fire, one man found dead in home

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Painesville firefighters and other officials are investigating after a Tuesday morning blaze left one dead.

Responding to an apartment fire around 2:30 a.m., crews arrived on the scene at the 550 block of Mentor Avenue to see a two-story structure “well-involved in fire.” Firefighters reported it took about 4 minutes to arrive, and they quickly started their search for a person they were told could still be inside one of the apartments.

Due to a partial roof cave-in and also hoarding conditions inside the structure, firefighters were impeded in their search.

Firefighters got the flames under control around 4:06 a.m. and reported a loss-stop around 5 a.m.

A man was eventually located inside one of the apartments. Officials are not yet releasing his identity or the cause of the man’s death.

Firefighters have still not said what caused the fire, but said the property is a total loss.