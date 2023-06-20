**Related Video Above: 146 dead dogs found in local animal rescue founder’s home this week.**

(WJW) — Country singer Morgan Wallen is once again making headlines, this time with an announcement his 2-year-old son was bitten over the weekend by the family dog.

The animal, which Wallen’s ex-fiancé KT Smith got last year, reportedly bite their son Indigo in the face. Smith took to Instagram stories Monday to talk about the incident.

“Yesterday, [the dog] bit Indigo in the face and he had to have stitches … we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room,” she said.

Online commenters told Smith she should euthanize the dog, a Great Pyrenees named Legend. But she fought back, crying and saying she wasn’t ready to do that.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“We have been looking for options and I just couldn’t bring myself to what everyone else says and what you’re supposed to do, apparently … what the world tells you to do is to put the dog down because they are aggressive,” she told followers.

Thankfully, the internet has come through with an alternative option. Smith, an influencer based in Nashville, has since announced they found a new family, one without young children, for the dog.

The news comes as Wallen, who has garnered plenty of controversy in his career, has been cleared to return to performing after he had to cancel six weeks of shows due to a vocal fold trauma.