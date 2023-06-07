(WJW) – Country singer Morgan Wallen has announced he has been cleared by his doctor to sing again.

Wallen had gone on vocal rest after revealing he had vocal fold trauma, caused by excessive and improper use of the voice.

He had missed several performances and postponed some shows due to his vocal cord strain and a torn LAT muscle.

Wallen had been advised by his doctors to take six weeks of vocal rest, during which he missed the Academy of Country Music Awards and several concerts.

Wallen posted the health update on his Instagram stories.

Wallen’s next scheduled performance is on June 22 in Chicago, and he is yet to announce when he will be performing again.

Wallen’s representative said that tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled performances, and a 30-day refund window will be available when new dates are announced.