Morgan and Bode Miller announce they’re expecting a baby

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 06: Morgan Beck and Bode Miller attend the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

(WJW) — Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, announced some exciting news Wednesday.

The Olympic gold medalist and his wife shared on Instagram:

“We are so excited to share some very big news… We Are Pregnant! Family means everything to us and we are so excited that ours continues to grow! Baby Miller Ocho coming November 2021″

The announcement comes 3 years after the couple’s 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, tragically died in a drowning.

Bode and Morgan have four sons including twins born in 2019.

Morgan told PEOPLE, “We constantly knew that we had more space in our hearts to give more love. Kids require a lot of attention and a lot of love. We have a lot of attention and a lot of love to give, but we feel like this will be the last one for us to be able to put all of ourselves into.”

The couple will find out the sex of the baby very soon. They said it’s a “mixed bag” of hoping for a boy or a girl, telling PEOPLE they’re just happy for a baby. The bundle of joy is reportedly due in November.