(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that 11 more white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Marion and Wyandot counties.

Also known as “zombie deer,” CWD can cause drastic weight loss, stumbling, and other neurologic symptoms.

CWD is fatal to animals and there are no treatments or vaccines.

Seven of the CWD-positive deer were bucks, and four were does.

Testing took place on deer harvested by hunters during the 2022-23 season, as well as on deer taken through targeted removal efforts in February and March.

Since the fall of 2020, a total of 22 wild deer have tested positive for CWD in Wyandot and Marion counties.

There is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sampling for CWD will continue in the 2023-24 deer hunting season. The Division of Wildlife has conducted routine surveillance for CWD since 2002, with approximately 39,000 deer tested.

CWD has been detected in 30 states and four Canadian provinces.