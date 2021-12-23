More ‘Wicked’ performances at Playhouse Square canceled for COVID concerns

Related video above: Playhouse Square announced Broadway Series coming to town after COVID shutdowns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The December 23 and 24 performances of “Wicked” at Playhouse Square are canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

If you purchased your tickets directly from Playhouse Square -the box office, phone or web – you don’t need to do anything; Playhouse Square says you’ll receive a full refund, including handling fees, that will show up on your account within 7-10 days.

Ticket holders who purchased or received tickets through a third party will need to contact them directly.

The plan is for “Wicked” performances to resume on Dec. You can buy tickets here.

Here are the remaining show dates:

December 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

December 27 at 7:30 p.m.

December 28 at 7:30 p.m.

December 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

December 30 at 7:30 p.m.

December 31 at 1:30 p.m.

January 2 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test result is required for guests 12 and older.

All performances of “A Christmas Carol” by Great Lakes Theater will go on as scheduled.