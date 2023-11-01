*Above above video is a previous story about chaos at the Cuyahoga County office building*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I TEAM has uncovered more violence involving kids at a Cuyahoga County office building notorious for trouble.

The latest incident happened Monday evening at the Jane Edna Hunter building, the headquarters for Cuyahoga County social workers.

Multiple sources tell the I TEAM that the trouble involved about ten kids fighting and even damaging the front door of the building.

The County has a sheriff’s deputy stationed there due to previous trouble, but we’ve learned, in this case, other deputies had to scramble there from other locations to take back control.

The I TEAM has exposed issues with violence and chaos at that building dating back years.

We’ve reported on the county holding troubled kids in that building, sometimes for days and weeks, as the juveniles wait to be placed in foster homes.

Social workers have complained, for years, about the set-up at their county headquarters with the youth kept there. Workers even boldly spoke out before the Cuyahoga County Council.

The county did hire a private agency to take in some of the kids waiting for foster care placement.

But kids still end up staying at the county building, sometimes, for extended periods of time.

Meantime, two Cuyahoga County childcare workers there ended up being hit with criminal charges for an encounter with a teen in that building.

The workers face misdemeanor charges of assault.

We are working to get more details on what happened in the latest case, and we will update this story.