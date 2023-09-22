AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The United Auto Workers Union says it is gearing up to expand its strike today. That’s if the “big three” auto companies, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, don’t bring more to the bargaining table.

The employees at the Avon Lake Ford Plant have fully supported their UAW brothers and sisters who are already on strike. They have even been out to picket after work and tell us they’re prepared to walk if they’re plant is one of the plants called to strike today.

Friday morning at 10 a.m. UAW President Shawn Fain will take to Facebook Live to announce if other plants will join the strike. He has given automakers until noon Friday to come up with a better contract or more workers will walk out.

Last Friday 13,000 workers at plants in Michigan, Missouri, and Toledo walked off the job.

United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Auburn Hills, Mich. General Motors and Stellantis announced fresh layoffs Wednesday that they blamed on damage from the United Auto Workers strike, and the labor standoff grew more tense just two days before the union was expected to call for new walkouts. UAW President Shawn Fain said layoffs were unnecessary and an effort to pressure workers to settle for less in contract negotiations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Layoffs have been happening at other locations as the strike has started to affect the industry’s supply chain. Including more than 1,600 workers let go from shops that supply the jeep plant on strike in Toledo.

The union is reviewing the latest proposal from Jeep-maker Stellantis but isn’t sharing any of the details. Auto-workers want a four-day work week, a return to traditional pensions, an end to pay tiers, and raises up to 35%. The Big Three offered a 20% raise, but no other concessions.

Workers say this dispute is about making sure they get their fair share.

