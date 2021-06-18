More than half a million people vaccinated since Vax-a-Million as governor drops State of Emergency in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s State of Emergency was officially lifted Friday.

The state has been under the order for 15 months.

It was issued in March of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic in Ohio.

“It’s time for that to end,” he said in a press conference.

The governor said for the most part, people won’t see a difference.

He says the order allowed the state to cut through red tape in supply chain issues regarding PPE and other essential items.

This comes as the state has seen more than half a million people vaccinated in the few weeks.

The Vax-a-Million contest was announced on May 12.

In that time, more than 530,000 people have been vaccinated or received their first dose of the vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

It’s a strong return on a program that many people questioned because of the use of the money.

FOX 8 asked Governor Mike DeWine this week if that exceeded his goal for the program, with the signups officially ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

“I did not have a number in mind,” he told FOX 8.

“Every person that gets vaccinated, it saves lives, and it gets us back to normal.”

He continued, “We got the real impact the first couple of weeks…it certainly has leveled off, but that’s what we expected.”

Many states have followed Ohio’s lead. Illinois, Louisiana, Washington, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland, California, and many others have started a similar program.

“I’m happy, very very happy with the way it’s turned out,” the governor said with a smile.

If you haven’t entered, you can sign up here to win a million dollars if you’re 18 and up or a full-ride to any public university in Ohio.

The final winners will be announced Wednesday, June 23.

Ohio’s vaccination rate is just under 47%, however, ODH does not have data on any resident who was vaccinated out of state or veterans who were vaccinated with the VA.