CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned more than a dozen cars got blown out tires while driving in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 480, near State Route 237.

The damage to the vehicles took place at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

A picture from the scene shows a four-foot-wide hole located between the expansion joint and the I-480 bridge.

North Coast Emergency Services tells the I-Team it serviced 15 cars; changing tires and towing.

Cleveland police and officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the area. ODOT said crews made repairs after the problem was discovered.

Brent Kovacs, public information officer for ODOT, says if motorists would like to fill out a damage claim they can do so here.