1  of  3
Breaking News
695,000 file for unemployment in Ohio, 16 million nationwide Coronavirus headlines: US will top 15,000 deaths today READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

More than 695,000 Ohioans have lost their jobs in the last three weeks

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 226,007 jobless claims to the US. Department of Labor for the week ending April 4.

It is the second straight week more than 200,000 new claims were filed by people in Ohio.

Over the last three weeks, 695,519 have filed for unemployment.

That’s nearly twice the amount for all of 2019.

ODJFS says it has distributed payments to 195,000 people.

Nationally, 6.6 million people filed in the week ending April 4.

In the last three weeks more than 16 million have lost their jobs.

According to the Labor Department, 1 in 10 people in America has lost their job in the last three weeks.

  • Click here for tips on filing unemployment claims
  • Click here for more on businesses that are currently hiring during the coronavirus pandemic

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral