More than 695,000 Ohioans have lost their jobs in the last three weeks

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 226,007 jobless claims to the US. Department of Labor for the week ending April 4.

It is the second straight week more than 200,000 new claims were filed by people in Ohio.

Over the last three weeks, 695,519 have filed for unemployment.

That’s nearly twice the amount for all of 2019.

ODJFS says it has distributed payments to 195,000 people.

Nationally, 6.6 million people filed in the week ending April 4.

In the last three weeks more than 16 million have lost their jobs.

According to the Labor Department, 1 in 10 people in America has lost their job in the last three weeks.

