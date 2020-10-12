More than 5,000 people have now died from coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.
There have been 170,179 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,430 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,005 deaths (including 6 additional fatalities reported today).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 16,442 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 40 years old.
About 143,826 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 29,327
- Cuyahoga: 18,538
- Hamilton: 14,773
- Montgomery: 9,075
- Lucas: 7,793
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 667
- Franklin: 635
- Lucas: 370
- Hamilton: 337
- Mahoning: 282
Gov. DeWine, seen in the video above imploring the people of Ohio to take the virus seriously, reported the free virus testing sites around Ohio this week:
A Shaker Heights elementary school has also closed after a staff member came down with coronavirus.
