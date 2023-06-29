CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Fourth of July is one of the most exciting holiday weekends. With that excitement comes people traveling to celebrate America’s independence.

AAA estimates more than 50 million people will venture on a trip either by car or plane over the long weekend, making highways and airports much busier than usual.

“People are excited to get back to traveling,” director of public affairs Jim Garrity said. I think coming out of the pandemic a lot of people have put off their travel plans for a couple of years. People are excited to get back to making those memories with their family and friends.”

Air travel is expected to increase by 11% compared to last year. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting one million passengers to come through Cleveland in July, and roughly 200,000 over the holiday. Their best suggestion for safe and stress-free travel is to arrive early.

“When you come to the airport, plan ahead because knowing with the increase in traffic, there is also limited parking available,” communications specialist John Goersmeyer said.

One of the top concerns for travelers is getting stuck with a delayed or canceled flight due to the air quality advisory, limiting visibility for pilots when taking off or landing.

Goersmeyer said safety remains a top priority but ultimately the calls to make delays or cancellations is up to the airlines themselves.

“We’re not seeing much of an impact here just yet,” he said. “Flights are coming in and leaving. If anything, it’s kind of similar to a low visibility weather type of event.”

One Northeast Ohio traveler just experienced a major travel issue but used quick thinking to get out of a jam.

Concord resident Scott Wludyga and his family were returning from a trip to Europe when their flight from New York to Cleveland was canceled earlier this week.

“There were no rental cars, no buses, no trains,” he said. “We thought, we’ve got to find a way. We rented a box truck, and we got up early the next morning and just after 5 a.m., we jumped on the road and headed for home and made it to Concord at about 1 p.m.”

But with how busy things are, Wludyga is not taking any more travel risks this week.

“Get out the grill at home and enjoy the patio with family,” he said. “We’re not going to go anywhere this weekend.”

The air quality is expected to continually improve. If so, that would alleviate some concern from travelers.

The delays and cancellations were few at Hopkins on Thursday, but were mainly through Newark, NJ, Chicago, Las Vegas or the Washington D.C. area. Staffing with air traffic controllers and flight attendants are believed to be the cause.

Flight status at Hopkins can be checked here.