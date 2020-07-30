More than 450-thousand out of work in Ohio; national unemployment hovers near 12%

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohioans filed 27,937 initial jobless claims last week.

That’s in addition to 423,452 people in Ohio who are still out of work.

More than 1.5 million people filed for unemployment over the last 19 weeks in the Buckeye state.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 1,434,000 for the week ending 7/25 (+12,000).



Insured unemployment was 17,018,000 for the week ending 7/18 (+867,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) July 30, 2020

Nationally, 1,434,000 new claims for unemployment were filed on top of more than 17-million continued claims.

The U.S. Labor Department says the unemployment rate is 11.6%

