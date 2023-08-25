***Video above: Residents cleaning up after storms flood basements, damage homes in Rocky River***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thousands of Northeast Ohio residents are left in the dark as storms continue sweeping through the area.

According to FirstEnergy, as of 12:50 a.m., more than 44,000 customers are dealing with a power outage. Most of those residents are expected to have power restored by 3:30 a.m.

Additionally, more than 30,000 Lake County customers, 14,000 Lorain County customers, 11,000 Geauga County customers, 3,000 Erie County customers and 1,600 Summit County customers don’t have power.

