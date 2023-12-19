MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – An Amazon warehouse in Middleburg Heights reported to police more than $6,700 worth of stolen items.

The thefts included 405 items taken over three days, according to a police report.

The report explains that a loss prevention employee identified a possible suspect as a previous Amazon Flex driver who was terminated in June. the alleged crimes took place Dec. 5-7.

The prevention loss employee told police, that he reviewed security video and was able to see a person coming to the flex lot and leaving with carts of items. According to the report, the carts contained a variety of consumer items.

So far, no charges have been filed.