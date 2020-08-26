More than 40 students in Wayne County quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure

SMITHVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — More than 40 students and two teachers at the Wayne County Schools Career Center have been placed in quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

WCSCC Superintendent, Dr. Kip Crain says classes began last week with juniors on Tuesday and seniors on Wednesday, ramping up to the first full week of classes starting this past Monday.

Crain says administrators working with the Wayne County Health Department established 21 safety protocols for the safe reopening of the school. They include face coverings, distancing in classes, arrows in the hallways, hand washing and rigorous sanitizing.

The school has also changed its air circulation to bring in fresh air from the outside and evacuate the air inside the building out.

The superintendent says one student who was at school on Wednesday returned home and afterwards started feeling ill.

“He did not have a temperature, did not have any symptoms, but later on that evening or the next morning did not feel well and so called in sick. The nurse followed up with him asking all of the series of questions in which they found out there had been a case of COVID-19 at his work site where he had been working part time,” he said.

The school consulted with Wayne County Health Commissioner Nicholas Cascarelli before deciding to err on the side of caution and quarantine all of the students in that particular program for 14 days, even though none of them reported feeling ill.

“In conjunction with this, we had got more information and even as Dr. Crain had got more information, it was determined that those particular students and faculty could have potentially been exposed, and again in an abundance of caution not only for those students but for the entire community that decision was made,” said Cascarelli.

Crain said all of the students, including the student who tested positive, have been wearing face coverings and abiding by the rules.

“It was just the one student and his seat was up in the front in the corner of the classroom, so it was about the safest place you could put him as well,” said Crain.

Because Career Center Students also attend classes at their home schools throughout Wayne County, administrators and principals at WCSCC also contacted other superintendents and principals of the county’s other schools.

“They are supposed to also be quarantined and not attending any athletics or events at their home school as well while they are in quarantine, and some of them on home school athletic teams and so forth but they have to stay home,” said Crain.

The student who tested positive will be tested again to make sure the result was not a false positive.

In the meantime, Crain said all of the students who are in quarantine will be able to do their schoolwork remotely until they are able to return to classes on September 8.

“Even though they have no symptoms they could be potentially carrying it and they are getting remote education on everything they will be able to make up any work they missed,” said Crain.

“We have had a great start its just we had one bump in the road with this program, so we just erred with the recommendation of the nurses and the director of nursing and the health department.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: