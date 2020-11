COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports there were 30,177 new jobless claims across the state last week.

That number is in addition to 263,737 people who remain out of work in the state, according to ODJFS.

ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.3 billion in unemployment funds over the last 36 weeks.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, according to ODJFS.

